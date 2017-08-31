FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier days ahead as rivers continue to rise

Tropical Depression Harvey continues slowly move out of the state this morning, with wrap-around rain that will continue as the center of circulation pulls toward Mississippi through the, with the highest rain chances today between now and late-morning, with the more steady rains tapering off by the noon hour, although a quick few showers could return at any point this afternoon briefly.

Winds are already much lighter out of the west and will shift to out of the southwest today upon Harvey’s departure to the northeast, but on a much lighter scale between 10 and 15 mph.

A much improved forecast is ahead with drier weather returning for Friday and Saturday with the possibility of some afternoon showers returning Sunday, giving temperatures a chance to rebound closer to 90 for afternoon highs over the next few days.

River flooding is now an issue in some areas along the Calcasieu and Sabine Rivers. Moderate flooding is currently expected at most points along the Calcasieu River; while major flooding is forecast at all points along the Sabine River south of the Toledo Bend Dam. Rainfall will dictate how much more flooding could occur on both rivers, while future releases from the Toledo Bend Reservoir could cause additional along the Sabine River. Please monitor the forecast closely if you live along any area rivers or waterways. You can find the latest stages and forecasts here: http://www.kplctv.com/story/31451306/latest-river-stages-forecasts

Please be cautious if you are driving on area roadways especially in areas experiencing flooding. Do NOT drive through any water if you do not know how deep it is; and it is not the best idea to drive through any water even if you think it is shallow enough. It’s not just the depth of the water you must worry about, the condition on the roadway itself may not be safe. Heed the advice of local officials and any warning signs placed on area roadways.

Another area that bears watching in the Gulf is in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico where some computer models indicate lowering pressures and the possibility of yet another tropical system forming as early as this weekend. It’s too soon to know any details regarding where this system to go beyond this weekend, but it’s certainly one to watch as one possible scenario would be to pull it back toward Louisiana by the middle of next week. We have a lot of time to watch this and see where it may go, if it even forms; and that is still a question at this point. Count on us here at KPLC to continue to monitor this potential system and keep you updated through the weekend and into early next week.

Even farther in the Atlantic is Tropical Storm Irma which formed closer to the Cape Verde Islands yesterday and is expected to track across the south-central Atlantic through early next week. The National Hurricane Center has this becoming our next major hurricane by Sunday, positioned east of the Lesser Antilles by Monday. Where it goes beyond early next week is highly uncertain as computer models have a difficult time forecasting tropical systems beyond 7 days out.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry