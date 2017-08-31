WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: TD Harvey update

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Tragic stories of death and despair coming out of the shelter set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Evacuees from Texas have lost their homes, possessions and even family members to Harvey.More >>
Tragic stories of death and despair coming out of the shelter set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Evacuees from Texas have lost their homes, possessions and even family members to Harvey.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff Ricky Moses is asking residents along the west side of the parish to evacuate, especially if they live along the Sabine River. In a post to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page Moses advises residents to leave due to the fact that 11 gates at Toledo Bend are opened at 2 feet. Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff Ricky Moses is asking residents along the west side of the parish to evacuate, especially if they live along the Sabine River. In a post to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page Moses advises residents to leave due to the fact that 11 gates at Toledo Bend are opened at 2 feet. Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>