WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: TD Harvey update

Governor John Bel Edwards is asking for expansion of a federal emergency disaster declaration as Tropical Depression Harvey moves through the state.

Some folks along the Sabine River are nervous today. That's because Harvey's rains forced the Sabine River Authority to open all 11 gates at Toledo Bend by 3 feet, sending loads of water downstream. It prompted officials to issue an evacuation advisory for residents on the western side of the parish.

The Louisiana National Guard continues to assist with rescues in Texas after Harvey.

Plus, ravaged by Harvey, hundreds of Texans are now calling Southwest Louisiana their home, for now.

And a mega shelter is now open for Texas Harvey survivors. The Department of Children and Family Services set up 2,000 cots in the LSU Ag Center in Alexandria.

In weather, Tropical Depression Harvey continues slowly move out of the state this morning, with wrap-around rain that will continue as the center of circulation pulls toward Mississippi through with the highest rain chances Thursday between now and late-morning. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

