The personal toll of Harvey

Tragic stories of death and despair came out of the shelter set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center Wednesday.

Evacuees from Texas have lost their homes, possessions and even family members to Harvey.

One young woman from Orange Texas is at the Civic Center after losing her fiancée in the storm.

He'd gone into a shed, stepped in 8-inches of water, grabbed a lamp, and was electrocuted.

18-year old Tyler Lewis entered the shed later to recover the body of his 19-year old brother. “She told him not to turn off the lamp, but when she turned around, he grabbed the metal bar on the lamp and it shocked him. The last words he said that came out of his mouth was I love you and I love the two girls.

Next thing you know, two or three hours later I'm carrying him inside”, said Lewis. Hundreds of evacuees from all over southeast Texas are spending the night at the Lake Charles Civic Center and Burton Coliseum.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.