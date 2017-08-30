Residents worried about flooding now that Toledo Bend gates are open

Tropical Storm Harvey's rains have forced the Sabine River Authority to open all 11 gates at Toledo Bend by three feet, sending loads of water downstream.

The sound of water from the Toledo Bend rushing onto Highway 111 is the only thing you could here out in Vernon Parish.

As one truck decided to drive through the closed of road Marty Marcantel just couldn't make it.

"I (came) out this morning, and the water wasn't even over the road here." said Marcantel. "I had to go to the doctor, and now I'm trying to (get) back in and I can't get back in."

With 11 gates open at Toledo Bend, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Ricky Moses advised those who live along the Sabine River to evacuate, but for Joel Bennett he says he isn't going anywhere.

"I can't leave my home," said Bennett. "Right now I live in DeRidder, but my real house is here up in the road, and I don't want to see it go."

But with the memory of last year's flooding still lingering, Bennett is worried about the rest of his family in the area.

"I got a lot of family, friends, kinfolk around here, and I don't want them to get flooded out you know," said Bennett. "It's bad."

But for those like Marcantel and Bennett worried about their homes, they are also hoping everyone near the river's path stays safe.

"I hope everybody turns out safe," said Marcantel. "I'll keep praying for them."

The Sabine River Authority says they will be out monitoring the gates for the rest of the night.

