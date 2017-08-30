DON'T GET SCAMMED: How to give your donations to the right organizations

Unfortunately, criminals can exploit disasters, such as Hurricane Harvey, for their own gain.

Before making a donation of any kind, customers should comply to certain guidelines, including:

Don't respond to any spam e-mails, including clicking links contained within those messages, because they may contain computer viruses.

Be skeptical of people representing themselves as members of charitable organizations or officials asking for donations via e-mail or social networking sites.

Beware of organizations with names that are similar, but not exactly the same as those of reputable charities.

Be cautious of e-mails that claim to show pictures of the disaster areas in attached files because the files may contain viruses.

Make donations yourself, rather than relying on others to make them on your behalf.

Don't get pressured into making contributions, reputable charities don't use pressuring tactics.

Be aware of whom you are dealing with when providing you personal and financial information.

Avoid cash donations if possible, pay by credit card or write a check directly to the charity. Don't make checks payable to individuals.

Legitimate charities do no normally solicit donations via money transfer services. Most legitimate charities' websites end in .org rather than .com

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.