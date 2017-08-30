DON'T GET SCAMMED: How to give your donations to the right organizations

Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff Ricky Moses is asking residents along the west side of the parish to evacuate, especially if they live along the Sabine River. In a post to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page Moses advises residents to leave due to the fact that 11 gates at Toledo Bend are opened at 2 feet.
A 27-year-old Jennings man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Jennings early Wednesday morning according to Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police Troop D. Police identified the man as 27-year-old Guy Ryan Lopez, who was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Around 3:30 Monday morning police were called out to a crash on La. 26 about two miles south of Jennings, said Anderson. Upon further investigation, police discovered Lopez was driving...
Lake Charles Civic Center has been opened as a shelter for those displaced by the storm. In DeQuincy, First Baptist Church will be open as a shelter through Friday.
