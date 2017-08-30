DON'T GET SCAMMED: How to give your donations to the right organ - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DON'T GET SCAMMED: How to give your donations to the right organizations

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Unfortunately, criminals can exploit disasters, such as Hurricane Harvey, for their own gain.

Before making a donation of any kind, customers should comply to certain guidelines, including:

  • Don't respond to any spam e-mails, including clicking links contained within those messages, because they may contain computer viruses.
  • Be skeptical of people representing themselves as members of charitable organizations or officials asking for donations via e-mail or social networking sites.
  • Beware of organizations with names that are similar, but not exactly the same as those of reputable charities.
  • Be cautious of e-mails that claim to show pictures of the disaster areas in attached files because the files may contain viruses.
  • Make donations yourself, rather than relying on others to make them on your behalf.
  • Don't get pressured into making contributions, reputable charities don't use pressuring tactics.
  • Be aware of whom you are dealing with when providing you personal and financial information.
  • Avoid cash donations if possible, pay by credit card or write a check directly to the charity. Don't make checks payable to individuals.
  • Legitimate charities do no normally solicit donations via money transfer services. Most legitimate charities' websites end in .org rather than .com

