Police identify 27-year-old Jennings man killed in car accident - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police identify 27-year-old Jennings man killed in car accident

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

A 27-year-old Jennings man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Jennings early Wednesday morning according to Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police Troop D. 

Police identified the man as 27-year-old Guy Ryan Lopez, who was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 3:30 Monday morning police were called out to a crash on La. 26 about two miles south of Jennings, said Anderson.

Upon further investigation, police discovered Lopez was driving without a seat belt in a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck. The truck was traveling north on La. 26 when the truck traveled off the road and struck a ditch. 

Routine toxicology samples were collected from Lopez and the investigation is ongoing. 

