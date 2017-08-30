EVACUATION ADVISORY: Beauregard Parish residents along river asked to evacuate

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Ricky Moses is asking residents along the west side of the parish to evacuate; especially if they live along the Sabine River.

In a post to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page Moses advises residents to leave due to the fact that 11 gates at Toledo Bend are opened at 2 feet.

We'll continue to update this story when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.