EVACUATION ADVISORY: Beauregard Parish residents along river asked to evacuate

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Ricky Moses is asking residents along the west side of the parish to evacuate; especially if they live along the Sabine River.
In a post to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page Moses advises residents to leave due to the fact that 11 gates at Toledo Bend are opened at 2 feet.
We'll continue to update this story when new information becomes available.
Lake Charles Civic Center has been opened as a shelter for those displaced by the storm. In DeQuincy, First Baptist Church will be open as a shelter through Friday.
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron early Wednesday morning with winds of 45 mph. Since that time it has continued to move farther inland and will gradually weaken with time as it moves away from Southwest Louisiana. The bulk of the rain will move north away from our area as the remnants of Harvey move northward. But some showers will remain possible through the rest of the afternoon into the early evening.
