FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Harvey continues to move farther inland, winds will gradually relax overnight

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron early Wednesday morning with winds of 45 mph. Since that time it has continued to move farther inland and will gradually weaken with time as it moves away from Southwest Louisiana.

The bulk of the rain will move north away from our area as the remnants of Harvey move northward. But some showers will remain possible through the rest of the afternoon into the early evening. Although this rain will be relatively light in nature and will not be too significant. However, at this point any rain is a bad thing and will contribute to additional flooding.

Speaking of flooding, obviously there are some areas that are flooded and it will take some time for the water to recede. One problem we have is that we still have southerly winds across Southwest Louisiana because Harvey tracked across the western edge of the state. The southerly winds make it more difficult for water to drain out of the rivers and into the Gulf of Mexico.

River flooding is now an issue in some areas along the Calcasieu and Sabine Rivers. Moderate flooding is currently expected at most points along the Calcasieu River; while major flooding is likely at some locations along the Sabine River. Rainfall will dictate how much more flooding could occur on both rivers, while future releases from the Toledo Bend Reservoir could cause additional along the Sabine River. Please monitor the forecast closely if you live along any area rivers or waterways. You can find the latest stages and forecasts here: http://www.kplctv.com/story/31451306/latest-river-stages-forecasts

Please be cautious if you are driving on area roadways especially in areas experiencing flooding. Do NOT drive through any water if you do not know how deep it is; and it is not the best idea to drive through any water even if you think it is shallow enough. It’s not just the depth of the water you must worry about, the condition on the roadway itself may not be safe. Heed the advice of local officials and any warning signs placed on area roadways.

The forecast for the rest of the week will be much better with significantly lower rain chances and we should see some sunshine as well! Unfortunately, the forecast for next week is highly uncertain and it is due to the possibility of another tropical system moving into our area. Some of the computer models show a weak disturbance forming in the Bay of Campeche by the end of the weekend. Where the disturbance goes after that is highly uncertain and it is important to note that it is pointless to focus on any individual computer model forecasts. But it is worth mentioning that one current model shows it becoming a hurricane and moving into Louisiana by the middle of next week. Again, that is one model and we have a lot of time to watch this and see where it may go, if it even forms; and that is still a question at this point. Count on us here at KPLC to continue to monitor this potential system and keep you updated through the weekend into early next week.

Much farther out in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Irma has formed a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands. And it will bear watching by next week as it is expected to be nearing the Lesser Antilles by early next week. Where it goes beyond early next week is highly uncertain and computer models have a difficult time forecasting tropical system beyond 7 days out. And as it relates to the possible system in the Gulf, the models have a very difficult time with system that have not even formed yet!

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

