Spillway gates at Toledo Bend have opened today

Some folks along the Sabine River are nervous today.

Harvey's rains forced the Sabine River Authority to open all 11 gates at Toledo Bend sending loads of water downstream.

In a video briefing posted on Facebook Wednesday night, Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft was advised by DOTD about the possibility of the dams on Lake Vernon and Anacoco Lake being breached. As a precautionary measure, Craft is asking residents affected by the downstream to be prepared to evacuate if an evacuation order is called for:

As of 3 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, Toledo Bend has reached the action stage of 173.53' which means the operation of spillway gates at 11 gates at 4 foot each is underway.

