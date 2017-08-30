Spillway gates at Toledo Bend have opened today

The spillway releases at Toledo Bend Reservoir have changed from 200 cubic feet per second to 5,000 cubic feet per second, according to a recent Facebook post by Sabine River Authority.

Toledo Bend has reached the action stage of 172.50' which means the operation of spillway gates at 5 gates at 1 foot each is underway.

