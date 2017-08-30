Can you provide a foster home for hurricane evacuee dogs?

Calcasieu Parish Animal Services in Lake Charles urgently needs help temporarily housing dogs displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.

The Animal Services & Adoption Center is now housing dogs for families displaced or evacuated by the storm. But with more dogs coming in, the center needs to make room.

Lake Charles Pitbull Rescue is helping by taking in around 15 small dogs and placing them into foster homes. They're asking volunteers to take in the dogs immediately.

They are small dogs, mostly mixed breeds, and they will likely need temporary fostering, according to Lake Charles Pitbull Rescue. The photos attached to this story show three of the dogs.

For more information, you can go to the Facebook page of Lake Charles Pitbull Rescue.

You can also fill out a foster home application at: www.LakeCharlesPitbullRescue.com/foster. Volunteers are asked to write "Emergency Foster/Shelter dogs" on top of the foster form.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.