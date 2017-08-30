Harvey forces Golden Nugget Labor Day weekend concert changes

The Lake Charles Golden Nugget has rescheduled some its entertainments acts due to Tropical Storm Harvey, according to Community Relations Manager Elizabeth McLaughlin.

Below is a list of rescheduled entertainment acts:

The Commodores - Nov 10

The Charlie Daniels Band - May 18, 2018

All Charlie Daniels Band and Commodores ticket holders, existing tickets purchased for these two concerts will remain valid for each rescheduled show, Laughlin said. If you can attend the show on the rescheduled date, you do not need to take any action. We will issue further communication in the weeks to come for our casino reserved guests.

For the Band Perry concert scheduled for Sept. 3 has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled at this time, Laughin said. Ticket holders and all tickets purchased via phone from Ticketmaster or online at Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded to each guest’s credit card used for payment. Ticketholders who purchased tickets onsite with cash at Golden Nugget Lake Charles may visit our Box Office with their purchase receipts during regular Box Office operating hours to obtain a refund. Casino reservations for this show will be automatically cancelled.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.