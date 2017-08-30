Moss Bluff family grateful, even after home is flooded

As residents across Southwest Louisiana start to recover following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey, one family in Moss Bluff said they know things could be worse.

Elliot Champagne and his family's entire bottom floor of the house flooded due to the recent heavy rainfall. They live along South Perkins Ferry Road. From the indoor patio to the kitchen and bathroom, the Champagne family was met with flood ravaged waters. Champagne said compared to what people in Texas are dealing with, this is a cakewalk.

"There's a whole lot of other people here in the United States like in the Houston area that is suffering less than we are." said Champagne.

Champagne has lived in this home for 12 years and said the last time it flooded this bad was during Hurricane Ike. He said through it all he's able to keep a level head and turn what some may call tragedy into triumph because of what he's seen in the past.

"I've seen devastation," said Champagne. "I've seen destruction and we're a whole lot better off than many. This is going to take some time and some money but there's many others who've sacrificed a lot more."



