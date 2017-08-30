PHOTOS: Flooding follows evacuees to their Texas shelter

The Port Arthur, Texas shelter housing evacuees from Tropical Storm Harvey was flooded early Wednesday morning.

A video posted on Facebook shows the flooded shelter with evacuees still inside:

A series of photos from Nateisha Johnson showed how far the water rose inside the shelter.

According to Johnson, the shelter told evacuees that they can't get anything until the trucks get here.

'We are wet and cold with no food,' said Johnson.

The shelter is located at 3401 Cultural Center Drive, Port Arthur, Texas.

We have no word if the evacuees were moved to another shelter.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.