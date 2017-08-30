Harvey makes landfall; flooding threat for parts of SW Louisiana through the day

Tropical Storm Harvey moves ashore, making landfall near the Johnson Bayou/Holly Beach area around 3:00 AM with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

The storm is moving across Calcasieu Parish and dragging a big area of rain with it through Vernon, Beauregard and Calcasieu parishes with a push toward the east at around 7 mph.

The heaviest rain that was located over Southeast Texas overnight has weakened in intensity but is now moving across Southwest Louisiana and rain, occasionally heavy, can be expected through the remainder of the morning and afternoon.

Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches will be possible before the majority of the rain tapers off by late tonight as Harvey departs to the north and east of the area.

Storm surge will also keep water piled up along the coast and up into Lake Charles while the south winds continue, but an eventually shift in wind direction out of the north will help to alleviate the surge later this afternoon.

River levels continue to rise, so please pay attention to the latest river forecasts and be ready to move to higher ground if necessary.

-First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry