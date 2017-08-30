LATEST: TS Harvey storm-related power outages

Here is a list of storm-related power outages in Southwest Louisiana due to Tropical Storm Harvey:

Entergy is reporting more than 1,500 customers are currently without power.

Beauregard Electric Co-op outage map shows more than 2,000 members are out of power in the following parishes:

Allen 1,013,

Beauregard 1,170

Calcasieu 180

Jeff Davis 2

Vernon 240

No word on when power will be restored.

