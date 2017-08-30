WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: TS Harvey makes landfall in Cameron Parish

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Here is a list of storm-related power outages in Southwest Louisiana due to Tropical Storm HarveyMore >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey will make landfall in Southwest Louisiana overnight early Wednesday morning as a minimal tropical storm. Strengthening is unlikely to occur before making landfall, so 40 to 50 mph winds will be the strongest winds our area could experience. There will also be a minor storm surge, but this will be no worse than what occurred with Tropical Storm Cindy earlier this year.More >>
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
