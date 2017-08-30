WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: TS Harvey makes landfall in Cameron Parish

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Harvey made landfall early this morning and will bring more rain to the area adding to an already rough situation for some. KPLC's Kayla Courvell is live at the Lake Charles Civic Center where people who were rescued from rainfall are now staying.

The Calcasieu Parish OEP and National Weather Service will hold two more briefings today. Officials will give an update on Tropical Storm Harvey at 10:30 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m.

For the latest on road conditions, click HERE and for school and storm-related closures, click HERE.

Plus, some residents in Moss Bluff are still trying to bounce back from the heavy rainfall and flooding over the last few days.

And there are many ways you can help families displaced by flooding right here in Southwest Louisiana. For the latest list of needs at area shelters and relief organizations, click HERE.

In weather, a flash flood warning is in effect until 9:15 a.m. for Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard and Vernon Parishes due to Tropical Storm Harvey. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Download our KPLC 7Stormteam Weather app for more weather news. Apple users, click HERE to download. Android users, click HERE to download.

Download our KPLC 7News app for more stories from our 7News team. Apple users, click HERE to download. Android users, click HERE to download.