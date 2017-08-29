Multiple tornadoes reported throughout SWLA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Multiple tornadoes reported throughout SWLA

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Multiple tornadoes have been reported near Crowley and Jennings, and one has been confirmed.

Jefferson Davis, Allen, and Acadia parishes are currently under a tornado warning.

Please get to a safe spot and continue to monitor our Facebook, app, and webiste for updates.

