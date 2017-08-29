National Guard assists in rescues in Lake Charles

More than 100 citizens were rescued by soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard in Lake Charles Monday night.

The 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Brigade Combat Team assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Lake Charles Fire Department, and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in the rescue of more than 450 people and 12 pets overnight Monday.

The National Guard was deployed in response to Hurricane Harvey which was downgraded to a tropical storm.

High-water vehicles and LANG boat teams were used in the evacuations and rescues.

Approximately 375 guardsmen are on the ground in parishes around the state in assist in emergencies related to Tropical Storm Harvey.

