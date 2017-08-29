National Guard assists in rescues in Lake Charles

Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
More than 100 citizens were rescued by soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard in Lake Charles Monday night. The 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Brigade Combat Team assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Lake Charles Fire Department, and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in the rescue of more than 450 people and 12 pets overnight Monday. The National Guard was deployed in response to Hurricane Harvey which was downgraded to a tropical sto...More >>
More than 100 citizens were rescued by soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard in Lake Charles Monday night. The 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Brigade Combat Team assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Lake Charles Fire Department, and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in the rescue of more than 450 people and 12 pets overnight Monday. The National Guard was deployed in response to Hurricane Harvey which was downgraded to a tropical sto...More >>
The City of Lake Charles has opened a shelter at the Purple Heart Memorial Recreational Center on Avenue H. The Mayor of Iowa has opened up the Iowa Community Center to any evacuees who are in need of shelter.More >>
The City of Lake Charles has opened a shelter at the Purple Heart Memorial Recreational Center on Avenue H. The Mayor of Iowa has opened up the Iowa Community Center to any evacuees who are in need of shelter.More >>
Here is the list of road closures and cautions related to Tropical Storm Harvey in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Here is the list of road closures and cautions related to Tropical Storm Harvey in Southwest Louisiana.More >>