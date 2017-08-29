Lake Area residents find shelter after homes flood

Monday ended with a restless night for Elbert Marbury and his children.

"Eventually the water just started coming in," Marbury said.

Water was getting inside his home. Marbury realized he had to do something fast.

"Within an hour it just took over the house, so I and the kids decided it was time to go. we blew up some boats and dad pulled them to safety."

The move was captured on a cell phone camera by his oldest daughter. You can see the flood waters reaching up to Marbury's waist.

"We just moved there Aug. 1," he said. "So not at all did I expect to take over the whole entire house, but within minutes it did."

And Marbury was not alone, dozens of others were in search of a dry spot overnight - Keisha Cormier and her daughter were two of them.

"I actually slept on a bench," Cormier said. "The best way I could, sitting straight up, lying down, not very comfortable, but we managed; at least I'm dry."

For Cormier, the water just kept rising.

"We were prepared to get on the boat when they came, but it was flooded," she said. "All we could see was nothing but water."

"I'll tell you one thing you never know with the flood because no one expected that to flood," Cormier said.

Now, both Cormier and Marbury are bracing themselves for Harvey's landing.

For those who would like to help, you can make donations to Purple Heart Rec Center, which currently is serving as the shelter located at 4305 Ave. H, Lake Charles, LA 70615.

