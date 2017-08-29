President Trump coming to Southwest Louisiana, possibly Saturday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

President Trump coming to Southwest Louisiana, possibly Saturday

Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia) Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

During a briefing in Lake Charles today, Governor Edwards announced that President Trump would come to Southwest Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Governor's team later clarified that while Trump has announced he is coming to Louisiana, there hasn't been any official announcement about what specific Louisiana communities he would be visiting.

That clears it up, right?

Bottom line is we'll let you know as soon as we get any official announcement from the White House.

