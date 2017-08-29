President Trump coming to Southwest Louisiana, possibly Saturday

During a briefing in Lake Charles today, Governor Edwards announced that President Trump would come to Southwest Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Edwards: President has announced visit to come to southwest Louisiana Saturday @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

The Governor's team later clarified that while Trump has announced he is coming to Louisiana, there hasn't been any official announcement about what specific Louisiana communities he would be visiting.

Edwards: We aren't certain that the President is coming. This is the area (Southwest Louisiana) we anticipate he would come to @KPLC7News — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

Gov. Edwards press team has told me they anticipate the president coming to SWLA. They say he should be coming to Louisiana Saturday though — Maranda Whittington (@MarandaKPLC) August 29, 2017

That clears it up, right?

Bottom line is we'll let you know as soon as we get any official announcement from the White House.

