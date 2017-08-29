Gov. Edwards heads to Lake Charles, will hold 3:30 p.m. briefing - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Gov. Edwards heads to Lake Charles, will hold 3:30 p.m. briefing

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Governor John Bel Edwards is visiting Lake Charles Tuesday afternoon. 

He is scheduled to hold a press briefing on Tropical Storm Harvey around 3:30 p.m. KPLC will air the briefing and stream it online. 

