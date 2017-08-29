Gov. Edwards visits Lake Charles, holds briefing on Harvey

Governor John Bel Edwards visited Lake Charles Tuesday afternoon.

He held a press briefing on Tropical Storm Harvey at 3:30 p.m. KPLC aired the briefing and streamed it online.

Dick Gremillion with the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness says about 126 calls for help were made last night, around 350-400 rescues were done in Lake Charles, Iowa, Bell City and Hayes. 7 rescues were conducted in Iowa last night. CPSO participated in 50 rescues. Lake Charles Fire and Police Department also conducted a number of rescues.

A shelter has opened at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the next 24 hours are the most crucial.

Governor John Bel Edwards has also said to expect extended power outages because linemen are not allowed to make repairs until conditions are safe.

