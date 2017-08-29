Tropical Storm Harvey set for a Cameron landfall Wednesday

Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to make a landfall Wednesday morning along the Cameron coastline, near Cameron, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Storm surge of up to 3 feet above ground level with the highest surge values seen at times of high tide. High tide times for Cameron on Wednesday will be at 1:28 AM and 9:12 AM and for Lake Charles at 5:33 AM.

The main threats associated with Tropical Storm Harvey will continue to be the heavy rain threat with an additional 5 to 9 inches of rain expected over the next 48 hours.

Winds will continue to gradually increase through tonight and Wednesday as Tropical Storm Harvey nears the coastline.

Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph near the coast will begin tonight and through the day Wednesday with gusts of 25 to 40 mph inland during the day Wednesday. This will be enough to result in some sporadic power outages and trees uprooted due to the excessive amount of rain our area has received over the past several days. Additional water rises along area rivers will need to be monitored.

As of the latest forecast, the Calcasieu River at Old Town Bay is expected to crest at 8.5 feet, with a crest at the Saltwater Barrier at 7.5 ft. Crests along the Calcasieu at the West Fork near Sam Houston Jones State Park are expected at 8.5 ft.

The Sabine River at Bon Wier is expected to rise over the next few days, cresting at 36.1 feet with a crest at Deweyville at 27.7 ft.

Significant rises along the Mermentau River are expected over the next few days as well with an expected crest in major flood stage at 9 ft. on Friday along the Mermentau River at Mermentau.

Bundick Lake is expected to crest Wednesday at 101 ft.

River forecasts and expected crests will likely change with later forecasts depending on exactly where the heaviest rain bands set up, so it’s important to pay attention to the forecast and be prepared to take action quickly if necessary.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.