FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical Storm Harvey will make landfall in SWLA overnight, rainfall is the primary concern

Tropical Storm Harvey will make landfall in Southwest Louisiana overnight early Wednesday morning as a minimal tropical storm. Strengthening is unlikely to occur before making landfall, so 40 to 50 mph winds will be the strongest winds our area could experience. There will also be a minor storm surge, but this will be no worse than what occurred with Tropical Storm Cindy earlier this year.

Harvey will pass over Southwest Louisiana, and normally that would be a bad thing; but in this case, this is good news. The reason is that the bulk of the rain is located well away from the center; so, if the center passes over our area we may see less rainfall. Rain will still be an issue through the day Wednesday with 5 to 10 inches of rain possible across the area, but this will depend on whether or not the widespread rain currently over Texas moves into SWLA. The other reason this is good news, is the wind direction will become northerly Wednesday; and that will help to push water away from the coast. That in turn should help lower the flooding ongoing in some areas.

The big question that remains to be unanswered at this point, is whether or not we will see more widespread heavy rain across Southwest Louisiana. So far, the bulk of the heaviest rain has remained just west of the Sabine River in Southeast Texas. But that could change as Harvey moves inland early Wednesday. If that rain moves our way we could quickly see rain totals adding up and an additional 5 to 10 inches of rain could occur.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Texas to Grand Isle. Here are some expected wind gusts across the area for tonight into Wednesday. Cameron Parish: 40-50 mph with higher gusts along the coast, Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis: 30-40 with higher gusts at times, Allen Beauregard and Vernon: 25-40 mph with higher gusts at times. It is worth noting that with the saturated grounds these winds could uproot trees and knock out power in some areas.

The other issue through Wednesday will be a slight storm surge as water levels will run 1 to 4 feet above ground level near high tide. This will be most noticeable at the coast, but even inland areas will see water levels slightly higher than normal. This will be comparable to what we saw with Tropical Storm Cindy earlier this year. So, if you had flooding issues then, you should prepare to see water levels similar at high tide. High tide in Cameron occurs at 1:28 a.m. and again at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday; in Lake Charles there is only one high tide that occurs at 5:33 a.m.

Once the tropical storm moves inland it should accelerate away from our area and this should take the bulk of the rainfall away quickly. Although there will still be abundant moisture and daytime heating will likely still produce a good scattering of showers and storms for Thursday into the weekend. But these will not be as widespread as the past few days and rainfall amounts will be much lower.

Please be cautious if you are driving on area roadways especially during periods of heavy rainfall. Many local streets are prone to flooding and some of the water can become deep and flood vehicles. Do NOT drive through any water if you do not know how deep it is; and it is not the best idea to drive through any water even if you think it is shallow enough. It’s not just the depth of the water you must worry about, the condition on the roadway itself may not be safe. Heed the advice of local officials and any warning signs placed on area roadways.

River flooding is likely to become an issue with time across the area. Moderate flooding is currently expected at most points along the Calcasieu River; while major flooding is possible at some locations along the Sabine River. Rainfall will dictate how much more flooding could occur on both rivers, while future releases from the Toledo Bend Reservoir could cause additional along the Sabine River. Please monitor the forecast closely if you live along any area rivers or waterways. You can find the latest stages and forecasts here: http://www.kplctv.com/story/31451306/latest-river-stages-forecasts

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

