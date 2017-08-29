HOW YOU CAN HELP - Donations and volunteers needed

There are many ways you can help families displaced by flooding right here in Southwest Louisiana - here is the latest list of needs at area shelters and relief organizations.

CATHOLIC CHARITIES SWLA - Accepting disaster supplies on from 9am-4pm at 1225 2nd Street in Lake Charles. These supplies will be for residents impacted by Hurricane Harvey. If you have a large donation, please call us at 337-439-7436 and ask for Jessica to make arrangements for delivery.

Items needed:

Cleaning items like bleach (1-gallon bottles), disinfectant cleaner, dish detergent, sponges, paper towels, trash bags, heavy duty gloves, mops and brooms

Paper dust masks

Mosquito repellent

Blankets and new pillows

Water (cases only) and non-perishable food

Manual Can Openers

PURPLE HEART MEMORIAL RECREATION CENTER SHELTER - The City of Lake Charles has opened a shelter at the Purple Heart Memorial Recreational Center on Avenue H. People displaced by the flooding have been bused and brought into Lake Charles Monday night. Flood victims seeking shelter here will be fed, clothed, and housed. If you want to help you can contact Gregory at 337-707-7276.

The city organizers are in need of several donations including:

Bedding such as mattresses, cots, mats

Some clothing and baby care essentials

Volunteers are also needed