HOW YOU CAN HELP - Donations and volunteers needed

Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
Governor Jon Bel Edwards is visiting Lake Charles Tuesday afternoon. He will likely hold a briefing around 3:30 p.m. KPLC will stream the briefing on air and online. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Governor Jon Bel Edwards is visiting Lake Charles Tuesday afternoon. He will likely hold a briefing around 3:30 p.m. KPLC will stream the briefing on air and online. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
As Tropical Storm Harvey continues to leave parts of Southwest Louisiana ravaged by heavy flooding, many families Monday night were forced from their homes.More >>
As Tropical Storm Harvey continues to leave parts of Southwest Louisiana ravaged by heavy flooding, many families Monday night were forced from their homes.More >>