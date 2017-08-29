As TS Harvey slams SWLA, families flee homes

As Tropical Storm Harvey continues to leave parts of Southwest Louisiana ravaged by heavy flooding, many families Monday night were forced from their homes.

"I have never seen anything like that in my life," said Joseph Augusta, a life long Lake Charles native. "That's unbelievable."

Local and state officials worked hand-in-hand to make what they are now saying "hundreds" of rescues.

Lake Charles native Andre Goins received calls from his family asking for help, as their home began to flood. Like many others with flat bed trucks, high water didn't stop them from lending a hand.

"This is the worst I have ever seen it and I've been in high water," said Goins. "I've seen water coming up pretty high, but this is the worst I've seen it."

Members of the infamous Cajun Navy showed up in force after being turned away from Houston due to the very precarious and fluid situation in the region.

Paul Hays, a Maurepas resident and member of the Cajun Navy, said he lost his entire home in last year's floods. His advice: get out now.

"We've been out here since around five this afternoon, we'll be here till it's over," Hays said. "We're not leaving our family."

Perhaps the most compelling aspect of the dramatic flooding in Southwest Lousiana - people of all backgrounds coming together for a common cause.

"Without everyone coming together, no one would survive," Hays said. "It's not about race, it's not about who you are or what you look like, we're out here helping people."

Another band of heavy rain is expected to douse the region again today.

