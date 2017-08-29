FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain and wind today as Harvey moves closer to Southwest Louisiana

Thankfully the heaviest rain subsided overnight with pockets of showers moving through the area into the early morning hours and wind gusts of over 30 mph at times. The heaviest rain remains back over SE Texas this morning with the chance of some of it moving back over Southwest Louisiana later today.

Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches will be possible today with locally higher amounts and a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all Southwest Louisiana. Expect heavier downpours at times, but thinking is that there will be less rain overall than Monday with some breaks at times giving roads and streets some opportunities to drain in between downpours. With that said, any additional heavy rain will quickly cause flooding due to all the rain from over the past 24 hours, so it’s still a good idea to try avoiding travel today as road conditions will quickly deteriorate with any amount of heavy rainfall today.

Rain chances remain high through the day with the approach of Tropical Storm Harvey gradually moving toward the Cameron coastline by early Wednesday morning as a tropical storm wind maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. There will be some surge impacts around the time of high tide which will occur at 8:20 AM today, and 1:28 AM and 9:12 AM on Wednesday. Wind gusts of 35-40 mph will also continue through the day into tonight with some gusts up to 50 mph as the storm makes landfall tomorrow morning.

Additional rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches will be possible over the next few days with isolated totals of 15 inches possible.

Harvey will begin it’s departure out of Southwest Louisiana by Thursday with conditions improving and rain chances lower by Friday and Saturday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry