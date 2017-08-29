TS Harvey evacuee 'This is my bed...this is my pallet'

For many families across the lake area, especially those in the Greenwich Terrace they spent Monday night gathering what they could and waiting to be rescued.

Tropical Storm Harvey brought lots of rain and flooding to Southwest Louisiana, but the Purple Heart Recreation Center is opening their doors to those who’ve lost everything.

“This is my bed here," said Greenwich Terrace evacuee Anissa Ward. "This is my pallet.”

Anissa Ward was more than excited to show us her bed.

Because this bed and the clothes on her back are all that Anissa has left.

“Once the water kept rising and rising like we didn’t know how we were going to get out,” she said.

But Anissa was able to get out. She walked through waist high water until a state truck saw her and took her to the Purple Heart Recreation Center in Lake Charles.

But as Anissa sat on her bed, a home wasn’t all she had lost.

“We’re missing a couple of people, but we’re going to make it,” she said.

And as she held back tears she hopes those people know that she loves them.

But for a woman who’s been through so much in her life, Anissa is choosing to remain positive and enjoy the simple things in life like a bed.

“I’ve learned through life you got to keep positive and keep high spirits, because if you stay negative and down it’s not going to get you nowhere,” she said.

The Purple Heart Recreation Center is currently in need of everything from clothing, shoes, underwear, socks, and even baby formula and diapers. They will also accept food, water, cots, padding, and blankets.

The center is also in need of volunteers as well. If you would like to make a donation or volunteer, you can visit the center at 4305 Avenue H, Lake Charles, Louisiana.

