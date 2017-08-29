WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: TS Harvey search and rescue

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Most schools and government offices are closed again today, with many garbage and trash collections being delayed because of Tropical Storm Harvey. We'll go down the list of closures and have live interviews with city and parishes officials on what's expected today.

Cameron Parish officials have reinstated the mandatory evacuation for residents south of the Intracoastal Waterway.

While the Sheriff's Office rescued people overnight along Highway 14, right near that subdivision a group of complete strangers did the same thing. If search and rescue are needed, the Louisiana National Guard is also standing by and ready to mobilize.

Rain from Tropical Storm Harvey caused flooding through areas of Southwest Louisiana. We’ll be live in a flooded subdivision, where people needed to be rescued overnight.

Plus, there was no evacuation ordered for Houston before Harvey hit, but this unprecedented catastrophe has forced thousands to feel their homes.

And sandbags will continue to be available to anyone who needs them starting at 7 a.m. this morning at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. For a complete list of sandbag locations, click HERE.

In weather, the heaviest rain remains back over Southeast Texas this morning with the chance of some of it moving back over Southwest Louisiana later today. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

