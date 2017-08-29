Shelter opened in Lake Charles for displaced flood victims - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Shelter opened in Lake Charles for displaced flood victims

The City of Lake Charles has opened a shelter at the Purple Heart Memorial Recreational Center on Avenue H. 

People displaced by the flooding have been bused and brought into Lake Charles Monday night. 

The city organizers are in need of several donations including bedding, mattresses, cots, mats, some clothing and baby care essentials.

Volunteers are also needed.

Gregory Jason with the City of Lake Charles says no one will be turned away but pets are not allowed at the shelter.  

Flood victims seeking shelter here will be fed, clothed, and housed. 

If you want to help you can contact Gregory at 337-707-7276. 

