Shelter opened in Lake Charles for displaced flood victims

There were a number of dogs stranded in rising water in Iowa Monday night. Rain bands from tropical storm Harvey caused water levels to rise in SWLA at very high rates. About 5 Pit Bulls were left chained up in rising water on N. Lightner Avenue in Iowa. The house was very close to a gully and it appeared no one lived at the home. One of the residents who lives near the home says the homeowner does not live in the home but had stopped by earlier in the day to pick up several other ...More >>
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Here is the list of road closures and cautions related to Tropical Storm Harvey in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
