Pit bulls left tied up in constantly rising water

By KPLC Digital Staff
IOWA, LA (KPLC) -

A number of dogs that were stranded in rising water in Iowa Monday night have been rescued. 

Around five Pit Bulls were left chained behind a home on North Lightner Avenue in Iowa.

The yard was close to a gully that was overflowing due to the constant rain from tropical storm Harvey. Around 9 o'clock the water was at the dog's chest level.

One of the residents who lives near the home says the homeowner does not live there but had stopped by earlier in the day to pick up several other dogs.  

A neighbor says she tried to get to the dogs but they were too timid and wouldn't let anyone near them.

She says she called law enforcement, animal control, and even tried to call the mayor of Iowa and no one came to help.  

KPLC went to check out the situation. 

Several viewers tagged the Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue in the comments of the video and the President of the organization, Renee Smith, responded, saying they have notified the proper authorities and would have someone on the way.

 "Animal Services are on the way. The house is not abandoned and legally we cannot go on someone's property to remove animals. I have the proper authorities on the way now." - Renee Smith, Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue 

According to one of the residents, the dogs were rescued and are safe.

Animal Control and law enforcement rescued about 10 dogs from the property. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

