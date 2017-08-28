Weather affecting Touchdown Live week one schedule

Harvey has made an impact on Southwest Louisiana in numerous ways. One of which, includes the opening week of high school football and Touchdown Live. Numerous schools have moved the location, date or time of its opening game.
Below is the updated schedule for each Southwest Louisiana game.
***CANCELED***
Vinton at Grand Lake
Delcambre at South Cameron
Sulphur at Carencro
Welsh at Rayne
Church Point at Jennings
Elton at Lake Arthur
***FRIDAY 9/1***
LaGrange at Notre Dame
DeQuincy at Westlake
Iota at Basile
Lake Charles College Prep at Pickering
***SATURDAY 9/2***
East Beauregard vs Hamilton Christian - at Westlake - 10AM
Leesville vs Washington-Marion - at Westlake - 1PM
St. Louis vs Sam Houston - at Sulphur - 2PM
DeRidder vs South Beauregard - at Westlake - 4PM
***TO BE DETERMINED***
Ponchatoula at Barbe
Crowley at Iowa
Oakdale at Kinder
Merryville at Rosepine
Mamou at Oberlin
*Unless otherwise noted, games will be played at 7PM
