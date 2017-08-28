Touchdown Live week one scores

Harvey has made an impact on Southwest Louisiana in numerous ways. One of which, includes the opening week of high school football and Touchdown Live. Numerous schools have moved the location, date or time of its opening game.
***FRIDAY 9/1***
Westlake 28, DeQuincy 14
Kinder 48, Oakdale 21
Barbe 56, Ponchatoula 13
***SATURDAY 9/2**
Merryville at Rosepine - 1PM
Lake Charles College Prep at Pickering - 1PM
Leesville vs Washington-Marion - at Westlake - 1PM
St. Louis vs Sam Houston - at Sulphur - 2PM
Crowley at Iowa - 3PM
Iota at Basile - 5PM
Mamou at Oberlin - 6PM
***CANCELED***
Vinton at Grand Lake
Delcambre at South Cameron
Sulphur at Carencro
Welsh at Rayne
Church Point at Jennings
Elton at Lake Arthur
East Beauregard at Hamilton Christian
LaGrange at Notre Dame
DeRidder at South Beauregard
*Unless otherwise noted, games will be played at 7PM
Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.