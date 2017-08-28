Touchdown Live week one schedule

Harvey has made an impact on Southwest Louisiana in numerous ways. One of which, includes the opening week of high school football and Touchdown Live. Numerous schools have moved the location, date or time of its opening game.

Below is the updated schedule for each Southwest Louisiana game.

***CANCELED***

Vinton at Grand Lake

Delcambre at South Cameron

Sulphur at Carencro

Welsh at Rayne

Church Point at Jennings

Elton at Lake Arthur

East Beauregard at Hamilton Christian

LaGrange at Notre Dame

DeRidder at South Beauregard

***FRIDAY 9/1***

DeQuincy at Westlake

Oakdale at Kinder

Ponchatoula vs Barbe - at Sulphur

***SATURDAY 9/2**

Merryville at Rosepine - 1PM

Lake Charles College Prep at Pickering - 1PM

Leesville vs Washington-Marion - at Westlake - 1PM

St. Louis vs Sam Houston - at Sulphur - 2PM

Crowley at Iowa - 3PM

Iota at Basile - 5PM

Mamou at Oberlin - 6PM

*Unless otherwise noted, games will be played at 7PM

