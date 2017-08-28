Cajun Navy says looters attempted to steal boats, fired shots at them

A post on the Louisiana Cajun Navy Facebook page details why they are currently "on stand down."

It says "looters" posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake their boats, and then fired shots at members of the Cajun Navy today.

They say everyone is safe, but they're currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan.

The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Houston to help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey.

