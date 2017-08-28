TRACKING HARVEY: Moss Bluff flooding - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRACKING HARVEY: Moss Bluff flooding

Flooding is a big problem here in SWLA with tropical storm Harvey making its way across Louisiana and Texas.

Some roads in Moss Bluff have been completely flooded. 

One KPLC viewer, Jared Young, shot some aerial video of Whippoorwill, North Perkins, and Joe Miller Roads. 

