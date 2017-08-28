All areas south of Intracoastal in Cameron back under mandatory evacuation

Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
All areas south of the Intracoastal Water Way in Cameron Parish have been placed under mandatory evacuation again. Danny Lavergne, head of Cameron OEP, is urging residents in that area to be out before dark. Lavergne discouraged people from traveling on the on roads during night time hours. Tropical Storm Harvey has dropped several inches of rain in Cameron today. Most of the Cameron Parish coastline is under a tropical storm warning, while the parish's eastern coastline is under a...More >>
Tornado Watch through Monday afternoon The National Weather Service has extended the Tornado Watch through 1:00 p.m. Monday for Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion parishes. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes and action should be taken if a warning is issued for your area. Tornadoes associated with the rain bands of tropical storms tend to be small, short-lived and often occur with little to no advance warning....More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness briefing regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>