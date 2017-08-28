All areas south of Intracoastal in Cameron back under mandatory evacuation

All areas south of the Intracoastal Water Way in Cameron Parish have been placed under mandatory evacuation again.

Danny Lavergne, head of Cameron OEP, is urging residents in that area to be out before dark. Lavergne discouraged people from traveling on the on roads during night time hours.

Tropical Storm Harvey has dropped several inches of rain in Cameron today.

Most of the Cameron Parish coastline is under a tropical storm warning, while the parish's eastern coastline is under a tropical storm watch.

