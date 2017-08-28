Tropical Storm Warning now in effect for Cameron Parish

The anticipated second landfall of a much weaker Tropical Storm Harvey near the Texas/Louisiana state line by Wednesday has prompted the issuance of Tropical Storm Warnings up the Texas coast east to Cameron with a Tropical Storm Watch in effect from east of Cameron to Intracoastal City in Vermilion Parish.

Tropical storm conditions will be possible by late Tuesday night or early Wednesday with an expected landfall later in the day Wednesday, most likely just west of the Louisiana state line.

An expected landfall by Wednesday will mean tropical storm force winds in addition to a storm surge threat for coastal Cameron Parish and up the Calcasieu ship channel to Lake Charles. In addition, a storm surge of 1 to 3 feet above ground level will be possible during times of high time tonight and again during high tide on Tuesday.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 inches over the next several days with the idea that some rain bands could quickly dump several inches of rain in a short period of time and lead to an ongoing threat of flash flooding through Thursday.

Isolated quick spin-up tornadoes will also continue to be a possibility through the rest of the afternoon and next couple of days as well.

Stay tuned for later weather updates.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.