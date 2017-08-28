Tornado warning in east central Calcasieu Parish canceled - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Tornado warning in east central Calcasieu Parish canceled

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: National Weather Service) (Source: National Weather Service)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

A tornado warning issued for east Lake Charles and areas of Calcasieu Parish east of Lake Charles has been canceled.

The warning was originally scheduled to last until 9:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service says that a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Holmwood.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly