TRAFFIC: Cameron Ferry out of service

By KPLC Digital Staff
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Cameron Ferry II is temporarily out of service due to high tides, according to authorities.

DOTD is monitoring conditions and will return the ferry to service as soon as possible.

The public is urged to use caution when traveling today and be alert to the potential for high water.

