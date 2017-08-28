Gov. Edwards expected to visit Lake Charles Monday afternoon

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to visit Lake Charles Monday afternoon.

It will be Edwards' second trip to Lake Charles in four days. Edwards was in town Friday for the Legisgator Luncheon and was briefed on Tropical Storm Harvey.

Harvey is currently bringing heavy rains to Southwest Louisiana.

KPLC will bring you more on the governor's visit as we get more information.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.