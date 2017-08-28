Gov. Edwards expected to visit Lake Charles Monday afternoon - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Gov. Edwards expected to visit Lake Charles Monday afternoon

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Gov. John Bel Edwards' website) (Source: Gov. John Bel Edwards' website)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to visit Lake Charles Monday afternoon.

It will be Edwards' second trip to Lake Charles in four days. Edwards was in town Friday for the Legisgator Luncheon and was briefed on Tropical Storm Harvey.

Harvey is currently bringing heavy rains to Southwest Louisiana.

KPLC will bring you more on the governor's visit as we get more information.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LIVE BLOG: Continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Harvey

    LIVE BLOG: Continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Harvey

    Monday, August 28 2017 9:08 AM EDT2017-08-28 13:08:05 GMT
    Hurricane HarveyHurricane Harvey

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    More >>

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Tornado warnings issued for eastern portion of Cameron Parish, SE Allen Parish

    Tornado warnings issued for eastern portion of Cameron Parish, SE Allen Parish

    Monday, August 28 2017 9:07 AM EDT2017-08-28 13:07:00 GMT
    (Source: National Weather Service)(Source: National Weather Service)
    Tornado warnings have been issued on the eastern side of Cameron Parish and in southeast Allen Parish. Both end at 8:30 a.m. There is a possible tornado in the marshy area north of Rockefeller Refuge in Cameron. There is a possible tornado north of Elton. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    Tornado warnings have been issued on the eastern side of Cameron Parish and in southeast Allen Parish. Both end at 8:30 a.m. There is a possible tornado in the marshy area north of Rockefeller Refuge in Cameron. There is a possible tornado north of Elton. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • TRAFFIC: Wreck on I-210 WB at the bridge

    TRAFFIC: Wreck on I-210 WB at the bridge

    Monday, August 28 2017 8:32 AM EDT2017-08-28 12:32:09 GMT
    Wreck on I-210 WB at the bridge (Source: Google maps)Wreck on I-210 WB at the bridge (Source: Google maps)

    There is an accident on I-210 westbound at the bridge. If possible, please find alternate routes. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There is an accident on I-210 westbound at the bridge. If possible, please find alternate routes. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly