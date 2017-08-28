Emergency shelter open in Lake Charles

The Purple Heart Rec Center is open for those needing shelter from Tropical Storm Harvey in Southwest Louisiana.

The emergency shelter is located at 4305 Avenue H in Lake Charles.

About 35 homeless people who had been wet for four days were picked up by community volunteers and brought to the shelter, where they got hot showers, food, and cots to sleep on.

There's still a lot of space available if you or someone you know is in need.

And if you'd like to help this cause, many people in the shelter need undergarments and clothes in all adult sizes.

