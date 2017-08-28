FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical Storm Harvey will continue to impact Southwest Louisiana, rainfall the primary concern

Tropical Storm Harvey is located near the coast of Texas in the vicinity of Matagorda and will slowly drift farther offshore. Fortunately, it looks unlikely that it will strengthen very much while over the Gulf of Mexico. Dry air and a poor inner structure should keep Harvey from strengthening much.

Now with that said the forecast track is expected to be closer to Southwest Louisiana, but that does not change the forecast very much. Rainfall will be the major issue across our area with an additional 5 to 10 inches possible.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Texas to Cameron, and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Cameron to Intracoastal City. This does not mean that we will see any worse conditions than was previously expected. Winds may gust to near 40 mph at times near the coast now through Wednesday. But farther inland wind gusts will be in the 30 mph range at times. It is worth noting that with the saturated grounds these winds could uproot trees and knock out power in some areas.

The other issue through Wednesday will be a slight storm surge as water levels will run 1 to 3 feet above ground level near high tide. This will be most noticeable at the coast, but even inland areas will see water levels slightly higher than normal. This will be comparable to what we saw with Tropical Storm Cindy earlier this year. So, if you had flooding issues then, you should prepare to see water levels similar at high tide.

Rainfall will be the primary concern with widespread rain likely now through Friday. The greatest risk of widespread heavy rainfall will be overnight into Tuesday morning as another large band of rain is expected to develop and move across Southwest Louisiana. This could produce 3 to 5 inches of rain and possibly more in localized areas. This will obviously cause street flooding and water levels could quickly rise in some areas. Unless the structure of the storm changes significantly from the current state we may not see as much rain when the storm moves closer to our area Wednesday into Thursday. Although it is worth mentioning that more significant rainfall is also possible.

Any showers or storms moving off the Gulf of Mexico will be capable of producing isolated short-lived tornadoes. And a Tornado Watch is in effect for areas along and south of I-10 for this reason.

Please be cautious if you are driving on area roadways especially during periods of heavy rainfall. Many local streets are prone to flooding and some of the water can become deep and flood vehicles. Do NOT drive through any water if you do not know how deep it is; and it is not the best idea to drive through any water even if you think it is shallow enough. It’s not just the depth of the water you must worry about, the condition on the roadway itself may not be safe. Heed the advice of local officials and any warning signs placed on area roadways.

River flooding is likely to become an issue with time across the area. Moderate flooding is currently expected at most points along the Calcasieu River; while major flooding is possible at some locations along the Sabine River. Rainfall will dictate how much more flooding could occur on both rivers, while future releases from the Toledo Bend Reservoir could cause additional along the Sabine River. Please monitor the forecast closely if you live along any area rivers or waterways. You can find the latest stages and forecasts here: http://www.kplctv.com/story/31451306/latest-river-stages-forecasts

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.