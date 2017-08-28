FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Harvey’s rain set to flood parts of SW Louisiana today

Heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Harvey are settling in over Southwest Louisiana, after drenching Southeast Texas overnight with over 10 inches of rain. As these heavier bands of rain move in to Southwest Louisiana, 5 to 10 inches of rain will be possible over the next 24 to 36 hours that will lead to rapid water rises and significant street flooding as well as the possibility of water entering some homes.

It is very important to stay off the roads if at all possible today as these heavier bands of rain move through as streets could become quickly impassable. Most flood related deaths happen with people in automobiles.

After the possibility of 5 to 10 inches of rain today moves out, models have backed off just a bit on amounts for Tuesday although an addition 2 to 3 inches will be possible as Harvey’s center tracks back out over the Gulf over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Additional strengthening isn’t likely, but tropical storm force winds, which are already being felt today in coastal locations, will continue to increase by Tuesday night and Wednesday as a second landfall somewhere near Sabine Pass looks very likely by Wednesday as a tropical storm.

3 to 5 inches of additional rainfall will be possible Wednesday through Friday which will but some locations at near 20 inches of rain by Friday.

The storm will slowly depart to the north by the weekend with lower rain chances arriving by Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry