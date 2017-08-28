LATEST: Road closures and cautions due to TS Harvey

Here is the list of road closures and cautions related to Tropical Storm Harvey in Southwest Louisiana:

Moss Bluff

Ravenhurst Road

North Perkins Ferry Road - barricaded between Gillis Cutoff and Clark Court

Sulphur

Walker Road north of Pete Seay Road

Pete Seay Road

Westlake

607 Wayside Drive

Jeff Davis Parish (The following roads are currently flooded, impassible, washed out or will be soon):

Pinehill Cemetery Road

Gro Racca

Hines Rd.

Bell & Clifton Rd

Pousson & Clifton Rd

Parish Line & Clifton Rd

I-10 Westbound Exit Ramp in Welsh

Constance West of Bell Rd.

Lee Rd.

Longion Rd.

Constance East of Legion

Gillson & Hwy 383

10000 block of Bryan Rd.

Radio Tower Rd.

Meche & Pine Island Hwy

Pine Island Hwy East of Hwy 99

Pine Island Hwy & Elton Dr.

Hwy 165 Southbound & 1st Ave., Fenton

Roads - (the following roads haven't been closed, but they have water on them, and drivers should exercise caution when traveling on them. Roads are not passable unless otherwise noted):

Moss Bluff

Duplechain / West Laura

North Perkins Ferry Road / Clark Road

Shellie Road

Topsy Road, north of the Parish

Belfield / Whippoorwhill (PASSABLE)

Lake Charles

Elliott Road / Tank Farm Road

Hwy 14 East / Corbina Road

House Road

South Park Road - South of McNeese

The "fish" streets (Tuna, Dolphin, Snapper, etc.)

Luke Powers Road (PASSABLE)

Iowa / Bell City

Canal Road / Manchester

Manchester Road / Joe Spears

McCown Road between D Hebert Road and Ardoin

Alta Road / Longion Road (PASSABLE, BUT RISING)

Sulphur

Golden Road / Thompson Road

WPA Road / Hwy 90

Carlyss

Currie Drive

Lapaix / Bonvie

Pete Seay Road (PASSABLE)

DeQuincy

Bud Bennett Road (PASSABLE)

Foster Brothers / Navajo Road (PASSABLE)

400 BLK Route 66 (PASSABLE)

Vinton

2600 BLK Foreman Road

5100 BLK Gray Road

Hwy 90 between Horridge Street and West Street (WB lane under water)

900 BLK Robertson cutoff road (PASSABLE)

Gum Island west of Choupique Road (PASSABLE)

Garrie Cutoff Road (PASSABLE BUT HOLDING WATER)

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Download our KPLC 7Stormteam Weather app for more weather news. Apple users, click HERE to download. Android users, click HERE to download.

Download our KPLC 7News app for more stories from our 7News team. Apple users, click HERE to download. Android users, click HERE to download.