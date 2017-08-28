LATEST: Road closures and cautions due to TS Harvey

(Source: KPLC) SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -
Here is the list of road closures and cautions related to Tropical Storm Harvey in Southwest Louisiana:
Moss Bluff
- Ravenhurst Road
- North Perkins Ferry Road - barricaded between Gillis Cutoff and Clark Court
Sulphur
- Walker Road north of Pete Seay Road
- Pete Seay Road
Westlake
Jeff Davis Parish (The following roads are currently flooded, impassible, washed out or will be soon):
- Pinehill Cemetery Road
- Gro Racca
- Hines Rd.
- Bell & Clifton Rd
- Pousson & Clifton Rd
- Parish Line & Clifton Rd
- I-10 Westbound Exit Ramp in Welsh
- Constance West of Bell Rd.
- Lee Rd.
- Longion Rd.
- Constance East of Legion
- Gillson & Hwy 383
- 10000 block of Bryan Rd.
- Radio Tower Rd.
- Meche & Pine Island Hwy
- Pine Island Hwy East of Hwy 99
- Pine Island Hwy & Elton Dr.
- Hwy 165 Southbound & 1st Ave., Fenton
Roads - (the following roads haven't been closed, but they have water on them, and drivers should exercise caution when traveling on them. Roads are not passable unless otherwise noted):
Moss Bluff
- Duplechain / West Laura
- North Perkins Ferry Road / Clark Road
- Shellie Road
- Topsy Road, north of the Parish
- Belfield / Whippoorwhill (PASSABLE)
Lake Charles
- Elliott Road / Tank Farm Road
- Hwy 14 East / Corbina Road
- House Road
- South Park Road - South of McNeese
- The "fish" streets (Tuna, Dolphin, Snapper, etc.)
- Luke Powers Road (PASSABLE)
Iowa / Bell City
- Canal Road / Manchester
- Manchester Road / Joe Spears
- McCown Road between D Hebert Road and Ardoin
- Alta Road / Longion Road (PASSABLE, BUT RISING)
Sulphur
- Golden Road / Thompson Road
- WPA Road / Hwy 90
Carlyss
- Currie Drive
- Lapaix / Bonvie
- Pete Seay Road (PASSABLE)
DeQuincy
- Bud Bennett Road (PASSABLE)
- Foster Brothers / Navajo Road (PASSABLE)
- 400 BLK Route 66 (PASSABLE)
Vinton
- 2600 BLK Foreman Road
- 5100 BLK Gray Road
- Hwy 90 between Horridge Street and West Street (WB lane under water)
- 900 BLK Robertson cutoff road (PASSABLE)
- Gum Island west of Choupique Road (PASSABLE)
- Garrie Cutoff Road (PASSABLE BUT HOLDING WATER)
