WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Latest on TS Harvey

Governor John Bel Edwards is asking for a Federal Emergency Declaration for five parishes including Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermillion Parishes. This is in anticipation of possible heavy rains in our area.

Most schools and government offices are closed today, because of heavy rains and the potential of flooding. Law enforcement agencies are asking motorists to stay off the roads today unless it's absolutely necessary.

An emergency shelter is now open in Lake Charles for people who need a safe, dry place to find rest. We’ll take you inside the Purple Heart Rec Center where dozens of people have found shelter and tell you the biggest needs for those who were brought in wet and without dry clothing.

Lake Charles is expected to experience flooding from Harvey. We’ll be live with updates on what people are waking up to this morning.

As flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey cripples parts of Louisiana and Texas, airports have become a major concern. Lake Charles Regional Airport has cancelled their flights today. Flights into Houston have been cancelled. Houston's George Buch Inter-Continental Airport is closed as of right now. Houston's Hobby Airport is also closed until Wednesday morning.

Plus, a group of volunteers with the "Cajun Navy" is heading to Texas to help flooding victims. This is the same group who helped rescue thousands last year during historic flooding in Baton Rouge.

In weather, the National Weather Service has extended the Tornado Watch through 1 p.m. Monday for Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion parishes. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

