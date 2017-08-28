Tornado Watch extended through this afternoon

Tornado Watch through Monday afternoon
The National Weather Service has extended the Tornado Watch through 1:00 p.m. Monday for Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion parishes.
A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes and action should be taken if a warning is issued for your area.
Tornadoes associated with the rain bands of tropical storms tend to be small, short-lived and often occur with little to no advance warning.
