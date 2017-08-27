Rains from Harvey cause tree to fall on Lake Charles home

A tree fell on a home in Lake Charles today and caused so much damage the family is no longer able to live there.

One of the residents speculated that rains from Harvey have saturated the ground so much it could no longer support the large tree.

Lake Charles family says they're grateful to be alive after a tree fell on their house. @KPLC7News #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/FfrQNME63T — Perris Jones (@PerrisJonesKPLC) August 28, 2017

Sequoia Thompson and her family lived in the 8th Street home that was damaged, and all were able to get out safely.

According to Thompson, the damage to the home is too significant to move back in, however, she says even with the loss of her home she's grateful everyone was safe.

