Rains from Harvey cause tree to fall on Lake Charles home

Harvey has now weakened to a tropical storm, but will now bring heavy and consistent rain through Southwest Louisiana. This will cause flash flooding in a few areas. A flash flood watch is in effect now through Thursday evening. Along with the heavy rain, isolated tornadoes are also possible. The rain chances are going up due to Harvey getting a little bit closer to our area.
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:
A tree fell on a home in Lake Charles today and caused so much damage the family is no longer able to live there. One of the residents speculated that rains from Harvey have saturated the ground so much it could no longer support the large tree. Sequoia Thompson and her family lived in the 8th Street home that was damaged, and all were able to get out safely. According to Thompson, the damage to the home is too significant to move back in, however, she says ev...
Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness briefing regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
