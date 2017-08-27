First Alert Forecast: Heavy tropical downpours possible again overnight into Monday

Harvey has now weakened to a tropical storm, but will now bring heavy and consistent rain through Southwest Louisiana. This will cause flash flooding in a few areas. A flash flood watch is in effect now through Thursday evening. Along with the heavy rain, isolated tornadoes are also possible. The rain chances are going up due to Harvey getting a little bit closer to our area.



So, what will happen with Harvey this week? That answer is still not set in stone and the forecast is very likely to change. Harvey is slowly moving back toward the Gulf of Mexico, but it lacks a significant inner core of thunderstorms and significant strengthening is unlikely. Harvey will then turn northward by Tuesday and move inland near Galveston and continue moving north near Houston. This will keep areas from Houston through Southwest Louisiana under the threat of off and on periods of rain.



Rainfall will be the primary concern with widespread rain now and continuing well into this week. Rainfall totals now through Friday will range from at least 5 to 15 inches on average with locally higher amounts in excess of 15 inches possible. It is important to note that those numbers are a cumulative total over the next 7 days and not all of that will fall at one time. However, there could be times where the rainfall could be locally heavy and flooding could occur in a short amount of time. The heaviest rainfall could occur Sunday night into Monday morning as many models indicate a significant rain band forming somewhere between Houston and Lafayette. Rainfall of 5 to 10 inches is possible from that band alone depending on how fast it moves.



Although it certainly could be breezy at times with winds in excess of 30 mph at times, major wind impacts are unlikely. That coupled with saturated ground could cause some trees to fall and that in turn could knock out some power in some area. But widespread damaging winds look unlikely. Although a few thunderstorms could potentially produce isolated tornadoes. With Harvey moving a little closer to our area a Tropical Storm Warning may be issued for Cameron Parish as early as Monday. But this is only because winds may approach tropical storm force, widespread problems are still expected to be limited to rainfall and flooding.

Be sure to check the latest radar views by using the 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App which is available for smart phones. And please be smart while driving, if you come across water over the road do not drive through it if you do not know how deep it is!

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.